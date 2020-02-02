Man dies after falling near Dallas creek while fishing early Sunday morning

article

One man is dead, and his brother was injured while trying to help him, after he fell about 25 feet while the two were fishing in a creek in Far Northeast Dallas early Sunday morning.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the call on Forest Lane, near 635, just before 2 a.m.

The two men were setting up to fish at a ravine in Ferris Creek, behind an apartment complex.

Investigators found that one of the men fell about 25 feet into the water below, and suffered a head injury.

The other man went to help his brother, and he hurt his leg.

Crews were able to get to the man who fell, and brought him back up/

Both men were taken to the hospital.

The man who fell was later pronounced dead. His brother is expected to be okay, after suffering non-life threatening leg injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused him to fall.