Man dies after falling near Dallas creek while fishing early Sunday morning
DALLAS - One man is dead, and his brother was injured while trying to help him, after he fell about 25 feet while the two were fishing in a creek in Far Northeast Dallas early Sunday morning.
Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the call on Forest Lane, near 635, just before 2 a.m.
The two men were setting up to fish at a ravine in Ferris Creek, behind an apartment complex.
Investigators found that one of the men fell about 25 feet into the water below, and suffered a head injury.
The other man went to help his brother, and he hurt his leg.
Crews were able to get to the man who fell, and brought him back up/
Both men were taken to the hospital.
The man who fell was later pronounced dead. His brother is expected to be okay, after suffering non-life threatening leg injuries.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused him to fall.