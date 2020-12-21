Man dies after crashing into utility pole in South Dallas

article

The driver of a mini-van died after crashing into a utility pole on Sunday in Dallas.

The wreck happened Sunday about 11:20 p.m. along the frontage road of Highway 175 at Bexar Street in South Dallas.

Police say the minivan driver lost control while trying to properly handle a curve in the road. He left the road, hit the pole and was partially ejected from the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators say the driver was taken to the hospital and died shortly after. They're looking into whether the driver had a medical problem.

The impact of the crash knocked some power lines down onto the road and Oncor was called to clear them away.