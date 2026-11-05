Man in critical condition following shooting at Dallas apartment complex

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex just after midnight Thursday. Police found the victim at the Wheatland Garden Apartments after residents reported hearing gunshots. Investigators have not released information about the suspect or a motive for the attack.



A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex just after midnight Thursday.

Dallas police search for shooter

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 12:13 a.m. at the Wheatland Garden Apartments, located at 911 W. Wheatland Road near Interstate 35E and LBJ Freeway.

Officers arrived and found a man lying in the parking lot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to the hospital. The man was taken into surgery and remains in critical condition, officials said.

Residents told police they heard gunfire and looked outside to see the victim down.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the suspect.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.