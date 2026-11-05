Man in critical condition following shooting at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex just after midnight Thursday.
Dallas police search for shooter
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 12:13 a.m. at the Wheatland Garden Apartments, located at 911 W. Wheatland Road near Interstate 35E and LBJ Freeway.
Officers arrived and found a man lying in the parking lot.
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to the hospital. The man was taken into surgery and remains in critical condition, officials said.
Residents told police they heard gunfire and looked outside to see the victim down.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about the suspect.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle and Dallas Police.