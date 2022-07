article

Police in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth, made an arrest months after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash that killed 40-year-old Amber Lemke happened on Wells Burnet Road near the Jacksboro Highway in May.

Ryan Collier is accused of hitting Lemke and then driving away without stopping to help.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with accident involving death, which is a second-degree felony.