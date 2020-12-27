Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crashing into disabled vehicle in Arlington

article

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter after one person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Arlington.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m., in the 200 block of State Highway 360.

Police said a vehicle with two people inside was involved in a crash, which caused that vehicle to become disabled.

As the driver removed his seatbelt to get out, another vehicle, with three people inside, crashed into the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, identified as Diego Caudillo-Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the driver of the other vehicle, Christopher Kelly, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Advertisement

The other three people inside the vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.