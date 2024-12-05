Man charged with sexual assault of resident at Wylie assisted living facility

article

Wylie Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a resident at an assisted living facility.

Police say officers were called to the Garnett Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care facility about a visitor possibly having sexual contact with a resident.

A family member of a resident installed a security camera inside their family member's room and caught an unknown man engaging in sexual activity with their family member's roommate.

Police say the victim is not considered elderly, but lacks the mental capacity to consent.

The visitor was identified as 58-year-old Dudley Hammond from Louisville, Kentucky.

The victim was removed from the facility by the family.

The facility was asked to contact police if Hammond returned. Through investigation, they learned he would be back on Dec. 4.

Surveillance was set up and when Hammond arrived, he was taken into custody on a warrant for indecent assault.

He was then charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Garnett Hills is conducting an internal investigation, but police do not believe there are other victims.

Hammond was booked into the Wylie Police Department jail and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. No bond has been set at the time of this report.