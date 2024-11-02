Man charged with murder in Northwest Dallas shooting

article

Police have charged a man with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Northwest Dallas earlier this week.

Officers responded to a shooting on Lombardy Lane around 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, near Geraldine Drive, they found Billy Ray Turner, Jr. had been shot.

Turner was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Saturday, Dallas police announced 31-year-old Darren Cobbin has been charged with murder in the shooting.

Cobbin is in federal custody for an unrelated offense, according to DPD.

No further information has been given about Cobbin.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.




