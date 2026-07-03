Man charged with flying drone over Dallas Stadium during World Cup

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The Brief A Mexican national has been charged with operating a drone over Dallas Stadium during the FIFA World Cup. A "no-fly zone" is in place over Dallas Stadium and Dallas Fan Fest beginning three hours before match time and continuing for three hours after the match has ended. Federal agents said more than 70 drones have been seized during World Cup matches in Dallas.



A Mexican national has been charged with operating a drone without proper authorization over Dallas Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

Cristobal Torres Alvarez, 40, was charged with operating as an airman without an airman's certificate.

Authorities said Alvarez flew an unregistered DJI Mini 4 over Dallas Stadium while a temporary flight restriction was in place.

To fly a drone legally in restricted airspace, several requirements must be met, including proper permitting and registering the drone with the Federal Aviation Administration.

‘No-fly zone’ in place during World Cup games

Federal authorities said a "no-fly zone" is in place around Dallas Stadium and Dallas Fan Fest for three hours prior and after each match.

In the five games held at Dallas Stadium, more than 70 drones have been seized.

What they're saying:

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to be a success in North Texas. Fans from all over the world are getting a big Texas welcome. It is our duty to make sure that these fans as well as our great citizens of North Texas are protected from drone interference and potentially dangerous situations," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "If you operate a drone, you have a duty to know the law. And know that you cannot fly a drone over either Dallas Stadium or Fan Fest during the World Cup. If you disregard this warning, you should expect to be prosecuted in federal court."

If convicted, Alvarez could face up to three years in federal prison.