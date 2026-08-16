Intruder killed, homeowner injured in East Fort Worth shooting

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The Brief A home intruder died, and a resident was hospitalized after a physical fight turned into a shootout inside an East Fort Worth home. Investigators revealed the intruder had an active protective order filed against another resident living at the home. The intruder's identity and the injured resident's medical condition have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.



A shootout inside an East Fort Worth home Saturday afternoon left one man dead, and a resident hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.

Deadly Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. on Misty Glenn Court, located near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820.

According to Fort Worth police, a resident returned home to find an intruder inside the house. A physical fight broke out between the two men, and both drew firearms and shot at each other. Both men were struck during the gunfire.

The intruder died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as 29-year-old Darius Levy.

The resident who lives in the home was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Information on his condition was not immediately available. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said Levy had an active protective order filed against him connected to another resident of the home, but not the resident involved in the fatal shooting.

Neighbors reported hearing an altercation coming from the home shortly before the gunshots rang out.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. No formal charges have been announced.