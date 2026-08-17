Triple-digit heat wave continues to grip North Texas with little relief expected

The Brief High temperatures across North Texas will reach between 102 and 105 degrees Monday, with even hotter weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Low humidity and gusty south-southwesterly winds will elevate fire dangers throughout the region as dry conditions persist. Rain chances remain nearly zero for most of the metroplex, with only a 10% chance of showers limited strictly to counties along the Red River.



Triple-digit heat will continue to grip North Texas this week as a strong high-pressure system maintains its hold on the region, offering virtually no relief from summer temperatures.

Triple-digit heat

Big picture view:

After reaching 104 degrees on Sunday, high temperatures across the area are expected to top out between 102 and 105 degrees Monday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb even higher on Tuesday and Wednesday, remaining well above the seasonal average high of 96 degrees.

A weak frontal boundary stalling north of the Red River on Monday will keep the vast majority of the region dry. Low rain chances—around 10%—are limited strictly to counties along the Red River late Monday afternoon and early evening, with better chances restricted to Oklahoma and areas farther east toward the Arklatex.

A second cold front is projected to move through the area on Friday, but we expect minimal rainfall and only a slight dip in temperatures, with highs still hovering near 101 degrees before high pressure builds back in over the weekend.

Relatively low dew points in the 50s will keep humidity levels down, but the dry air combined with light south-southwesterly winds reaching 10 to 12 mph will elevate fire danger across North Texas throughout the day.

Significant rainfall remains unlikely through the rest of the week as the region continues to navigate the late-summer heatwave.

7-Day Forecast