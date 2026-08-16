4-alarm Dallas grass fire spreads to home, tires sending thick smoke into air
Thick smoke rises from the scene of a grass fire that spread to home and junk stored nearby in Dallas on Aug. 16, 2026. (Garrett Jordan)
DALLAS - A four-alarm grass fire in southwestern Dallas spread to a nearby house, tires and trash Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Barstow Boulevard.
According to the Dallas Fire Department, initial calls reported a small area of grass was burning but then escalated quickly to reports of a growing fire threatening a nearby community.
The fire spread to a nearby house and also ignited junk such as gutted-out cars, trailers and piles of tires that were stored behind the home.
That resulted in a large plume of thick smoke that was visible for miles rising into the air over the scene.
There have been no evacuations or injuries reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
What's next:
Firefighters said it will take some time to extinguish the piles of tires.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Dallas Fire Department.