4-alarm Dallas grass fire spreads to home, tires sending thick smoke into air

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Thick smoke rises from the scene of a grass fire that spread to home and junk stored nearby in Dallas on Aug. 16, 2026. (Garrett Jordan) From: FOX Local

The Brief A grass fire in southwestern Dallas spread to a nearby house, tires and trash Sunday afternoon. A thick plume of smoke was sent into the air while firefighters battled the blaze. The roof of the home collapsed during the fire.



A four-alarm grass fire in southwestern Dallas spread to a nearby house, tires and trash Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Barstow Boulevard.

According to the Dallas Fire Department, initial calls reported a small area of grass was burning but then escalated quickly to reports of a growing fire threatening a nearby community.

The fire spread to a nearby house and also ignited junk such as gutted-out cars, trailers and piles of tires that were stored behind the home.

That resulted in a large plume of thick smoke that was visible for miles rising into the air over the scene.

There have been no evacuations or injuries reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What's next:

Firefighters said it will take some time to extinguish the piles of tires.