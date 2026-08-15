Man charged with arson after apartment fire displaces 24

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The Brief A 33-year-old man is charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to his Dallas apartment following a domestic dispute. The fire displaced 24 residents, including 11 children, and caused moderate to significant damage throughout the building. No one else was injured, and investigators have not said what sparked the dispute.



A man was charged with arson after Dallas Fire Rescue investigators said he started a fire in his apartment after a domestic dispute.

What we know:

The fire happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday and displaced 24 residents, including 11 children.

Raydrick Lee, 33, was charged with arson with intent to damage habitat or place of worship.

Raydrick Lee

Timeline:

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call about a fire at Buena Vista Apartment, located at 3960 Altoona Drive, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said heavy fire was coming from the front and side of the two-story apartment building when they arrived. The fire took nearly two hours to put out, with firefighters declaring it extinguished just before 2 a.m.

According to DFR, all the apartments had moderate to significant damage. As a result, 24 people were displaced, with 11 of them being children. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Investigators said Lee started the fire after a domestic dispute. Lee sustained injuries to his upper body and was taken to an area hospital before his arrest.

No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what started the fight that investigators said led to the fire.