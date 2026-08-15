Man charged with arson after apartment fire displaces 24
DALLAS - A man was charged with arson after Dallas Fire Rescue investigators said he started a fire in his apartment after a domestic dispute.
What we know:
The fire happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday and displaced 24 residents, including 11 children.
Raydrick Lee, 33, was charged with arson with intent to damage habitat or place of worship.
Raydrick Lee
Timeline:
Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call about a fire at Buena Vista Apartment, located at 3960 Altoona Drive, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters said heavy fire was coming from the front and side of the two-story apartment building when they arrived. The fire took nearly two hours to put out, with firefighters declaring it extinguished just before 2 a.m.
According to DFR, all the apartments had moderate to significant damage. As a result, 24 people were displaced, with 11 of them being children. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
Investigators said Lee started the fire after a domestic dispute. Lee sustained injuries to his upper body and was taken to an area hospital before his arrest.
No one else was injured.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what started the fight that investigators said led to the fire.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.