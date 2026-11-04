Man arrested after sending white powder letters to hundreds of officials

The Brief Federal agents arrested an Oklahoma man accused of mailing hundreds of threatening letters containing white powder to public officials. The suspect faces federal hoax and threat charges for targeting election boards and lawmakers with powder later deemed non-hazardous. The suspect made his initial court appearance Monday, but the federal investigation remains ongoing.



Federal agents arrested an Oklahoma man Monday after they say he mailed threatening letters containing white powder to hundreds of public officials.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the suspect stopping at mailboxes in Dallas, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City.

What we know:

Robin Patrick Martin, 67, of Oklahoma City, is charged with conveying false or misleading information and hoaxes, as well as mailing threatening communications.

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) have been investigating threatening letters sent to multiple state election officials since 2024.

According to the FBI, surveillance footage showed Martin stopping at Postal Service mailboxes in Dallas, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City in October.

Authorities determined Martin sent hundreds of letters across the country to state election boards, members of Congress, election pollsters, and media organizations. The white powder was later determined to be non-hazardous.

What they're saying:

Federal officials condemned the actions as an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

"As alleged, Martin mailed letters containing white powder to hundreds of state and federal officials, a calculated attempt to terrorize public servants," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. "These officials were left to open those letters not knowing if the powder inside could sicken or even kill them, and that was the evident intent."

FBI Director Kash Patel praised the agencies involved in the arrest.

"The alleged subject had avoided authorities until now... but this FBI got it done," Patel said. "Every American citizen deserves a free and fair election – and anyone who attempts to undermine that process by breaking our laws and threatening public officials will be brought to justice."

What's next:

Martin made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin in Oklahoma City on Monday.

The case is part of a White House-directed initiative targeting political violence.

The investigation is ongoing,