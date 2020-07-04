Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase that started in Forney

article

Police arrested a man who they said led officers on a high speed chase through parts of North Texas in a stolen car.

It started early Saturday morning in Forney, 20 miles east of Dallas.

Authorities said officers tried to pull the driver over, and he refused to stop, before leading officers on a chase that went through several cities.

The driver reportedly reached speeds of 125 miles per hour.

Forney PD received assistance from Mesquite PD, Dallas PD, and DPS.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed near a gas station parking lot near I-45 and Overton Road in South Dallas.

The driver tried to run away, but was later caught. Multiple charges are pending against him.