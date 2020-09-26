Man arrested after high-speed chase that started in Northwest Dallas

article

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver after a high-speed chase late Friday night.

It started just before midnight, in Northwest Dallas, when authorities said the driver, identified as Kelvin DeLeon, raced up Harry Hines Boulevard toward 635.

The chase ended with an arrest at Highway 114 and Loop 12, near the old Texas Stadium site.

Dallas police helped sheriff's deputies during the chase, and DeLeon was charged with evading arrest.