Man arrested after fatal stabbing in east Dallas

The Brief 29-year-old Adrian Mendoza has been charged with murder after a stabbing in east Dallas on Wednesday, June 17. The fatal stabbing left one person dead in the 2800 block of Peavy Road. Mendoza is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.



Dallas Police arrested a man and charged him with murder after a fatal stabbing in east Dallas on Wednesday.

Adrian Mendoza, 29

What we know:

On June 27 at around 7:20 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2800 block of Peavy Road.

Police found a person who had been stabbed. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police arrested 29-year-old Adrian Mendoza in connection to the stabbing. He has been charged with murder.

Officials said Mendoza knew the victim prior to the incident.

Mendoza is being held at the Dallas County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive or name of the victim.

Dallas Police say their investigation is ongoing.