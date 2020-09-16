Man alleges excessive force by Dallas PD officer accused of punching him 11 times, kneeing him in face

article

A Dallas County man has filed an excessive force civil lawsuit against a Dallas Police Department officer who he claims punched him 11 times and kneed him in the face twice during an arrest back in 2018.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Javier Saenz against officer Elvin Calix-Barahona.

According to court documents, this case goes back to an arrest on June 23, 2018, when Calix-Barahona and his partner responded to a call about an intoxicated person, Saenz.

The lawsuit claims that Saenz was arrested for public intoxication, and his arrest was captured on body camera video.

When Saenz was told to put his hands behind his back, he tried to stand up. That’s when he was reportedly thrown to the ground and restrained.

While being restrained, Saenz was initially “passively resisting” by not giving the officers his hands, according to the lawsuit, and that’s when Calix-Barahona reportedly started punching Saenz.

Advertisement

After punching Saenz in the face 11 times, the lawsuit claims Calix-Barahona said, “Don’t **** with me man.”

While Saenz was “stationary” on the ground and “clearly not resisting or threatening anyone,” according to the lawsuit, Calix-Barahona is then accused of kneeing him the face twice.

After the second time, Calix-Barahona’s partner reportedly told him, “OK stop, we got him.”

The lawsuit also alleges that after Saenz was handcuffed and “clearly restrained and not resisting,” Calix-Barahona kneeled on top of him for almost six minutes, and Saenz repeatedly told officers, “I can’t breathe.”

According to the lawsuit, Calix-Barahona wrote a narrative for the affidavit that did not included kneeing Saenz in the face, and alleges he did so because he was “aware that kneeing Mr. Saenz in the face was unnecessary,” “illegal,” and “an excessive use of force.”

The lawsuit also accuses Calix-Barahona of lying on the affidavit by stating he punched Saenz because Saenz “used his teeth and clinched his jaws and would not let go of [Officer] Rodriguez.”

But the lawsuit alleges that is “simply untrue,” and that “the body camera video clearly shows, not one of these punches occurred” while Saenz was biting the other officer.

Dallas City Council is set to discuss this lawsuit during its closed session Wednesday.