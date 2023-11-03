Man accused of killing woman, leaving body in car before boarding flight to Kenya, police say

article

A man killed a woman, left her body in a car in Boston, then boarded a flight to Kenya, authorities said Thursday.

The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport in Boston, the Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.

Mbitu, of Whitman, had been reported missing by her family on Monday.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Kangethe of Lowell and have obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release. They said they're working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

Kangethe, 40, and Mbitu knew each other, police said, adding that there is no threat to the public or airport visitors.

