Man accused of kidnapping Fort Worth 8-year-old goes on trial

The man accused of kidnapping a girl from a Fort Worth street goes on trial in federal court Tuesday.

Michael Webb, 51, faces a federal kidnapping charge. He will also face trial in state court for aggravated assault of a child and indecency with a child, as well as a state kidnapping charge.

Webb allegedly took an 8-year-old girl off a street as she was walking with her mother in May. Part of the abduction was captured on a neighbor’s security camera.

Hours after the girl was taken, police arrested Webb at a motel in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill.

Officers pulled from the room at gunpoint. He was naked and the girl was hiding in a basket in the room.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to run through the end of the week.

If convicted on the federal charge, Webb is facing a potential life sentence.