Man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old cousin in Dallas

article

The Brief A Dallas man was arrested for shooting and killing his 19-year-old cousin. The suspect, Jose Magareno, told police it was an accident while "testing his cousin's reaction." Magareno has been charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.



A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his 19-year-old cousin to death in Dallas on Monday evening.

The man told police the shooting was accidental, as he was testing his cousin's reaction time, documents say.

Parkdale Drive fatal shooting

What we know:

Dallas officers responded to the shooting call in the 6300 block of Parkdale Drive around 5 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, they found Emmanuel Nanjera, 19, had been shot at the scene. Jose Magareno, 21, was found to be the suspect.

Nanjera was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 4, the pair were cousins, and Maganero had given Nanjera a gun before the shooting, intending to "test his reaction."

Featured article

Maganero called 911 after shooting Nanjera, the document says, telling the operator he had accidentally shot his cousin in the chest.

The suspect later told police he believed he had ejected the rounds from the gun before pointing it at his cousin and pulling the trigger.

Magareno was arrested and charged with murder.