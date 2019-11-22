Man, 41, accused of exposing himself to six-year-old girl in north Houston

article

Dervin Bradley, 41, is facing a felony charge after allegedly exposing himself to a six-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Huntington at Stonefield Apartments in north Houston.

The Harris County Constable's Office says a woman was walking with a six-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Huntington at Stonefield Apartments when they noticed Bradley standing next to her vehicle. That's when Bradley allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself to both victims.

Bradley allegedly began rubbing himself in the presence of both victims, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.

Constable deputies arrested Bradley, who has been charged with Indecency with a Child. Bond has been set at $10,000.