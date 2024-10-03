Man, 2 children die in Dallas crash; 3 others critically injured

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three killed and another three critically injured in a crash on Mountain Creek Lake Bridge in the Red Bird neighborhood. The crash happened on Sept. 26, 2024, just after 8 a.m.

Troopers investigating the crash reported a 2021 KIA Forte driven by 30-year-old Jorge Nunez, of Fort Worth, was traveling westbound. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 45-year-old Christine Johnson Lugo, of Dallas, was traveling eastbound.

The crash report shows Nunez's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into Lugo's vehicle.

Nunez and his two passengers, 7-year-old Sofia Nunez and 5-year-old Deborah Nunez, were all three killed in the crash.

Lugo and her two passengers, 9-year-old Noah Lugo and7-year-old Camila Lugo, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.