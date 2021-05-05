Mama bear and cubs caught looking for food in Massachusetts yard

A trio of mischievous bears was caught jostling birdhouses on a clothesline in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Footage shows one bear standing on its hind legs as another pulls down a bird feeder.

Police said there were "numerous sightings" of a mama bear and her cubs from the area close to Chicopee State Park.

Chicopee Police reminded residents that at the advice of the Environmental Police, all food sources, including birdseed, should be removed from yards to reduce bears’ desire to come onto private property.