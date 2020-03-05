Malware attack brings down Fort Worth ISD computer system

article

The Fort Worth Independent School District’s computer system is offline because of a malware attack.

The school district said the attack on Tuesday impacted its main computer server.

It has affected teachers’ abilities to do things like take attendance or use online teaching tools. However, Fort Worth ISD said no student, teacher or staff members’ personal information was stolen.

The district’s technology team is working to bring the server back online but that might not happen until after spring break, which begins next week.

After, Fort Worth ISD plans to “fortify our cyber defenses and to educate ourselves on best practices (like not clicking on attachments from an unknown source or how to identify spam.)”

The district is also working with police to investigate the attack.