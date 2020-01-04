Male shot, robbed during meet-up in Dallas to sell cell phone

article

A male victim is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a meetup to sell his cell phone in Dallas Friday night.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Marvin D. Love at 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a male victim who was shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

Investigators found that the victim was meeting with someone to sell something, believed to be a cell phone, when the other person shot him and robbed him.

Police have not yet identified the shooter, and are continuing to investigate.