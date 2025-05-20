'Make-A-Wish' grants Disney dream for Mansfield 9-year-old

article

The Brief A 9-year-old Mansfield boy, who survived a heart transplant, got a big surprise at school. His wish to visit Disney World was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His mom and classmates helped reveal the news during a special school assembly.



A 9-year-old Mansfield boy who underwent a heart transplant is getting the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday morning—his wish to visit Disney World is coming true.

Mansfield boys' dreams come true

What we know:

Joey Williams, a second-grader at Glenn Harmon Elementary in Mansfield ISD, is headed to Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His mother, Lakesha Boyle, surprised him with the news during the school’s award ceremony.

Joey’s dream trip is planned for this summer. He’ll visit Disney, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld alongside his mom and three sisters.

Principal Regenia Crane helped reveal the surprise with a banner, and Joey’s classmates joined in the celebration with party horns after the announcement.

Boyle said she wanted to share the moment at Glenn Harmon Elementary as a way to thank the school staff for their support during Joey’s health journey.

‘I want to go see Mickey Mouse’

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What they're saying:

"The school rallied around us and supported us. They really made sure we were okay and had what we needed," said Joey’s mom, Lakesha Boyle.

"I’m happy, and I want to go see Mickey Mouse… and Darth Vader," Joey said after hearing the big news.

The backstory:

Joey was born with a congenital heart defect and underwent his first of six heart surgeries at just three days old. Because the left side of his heart didn’t function properly, his body couldn’t get enough oxygenated blood. He required a feeding tube as an infant and struggled with fatigue and low oxygen levels throughout his early years.

In December 2023, Joey received a life-saving heart transplant. He spent two months in the hospital recovering and faced serious complications, including a collapsed lung and temporary dialysis.

Despite the setbacks, Joey pulled through. Since his surgery, he has gained 20 pounds and is now close to the average weight for boys his age. Recently, he received medical clearance to travel.

A Wish Granted

The Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out to Boyle to let her know Joey’s wish had been granted. Now, the family is preparing for what they call a "trip of a lifetime."