Major food giveaway happening at Dickies Arena today

One of the largest food distribution events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area takes place Wednesday morning in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will be passing out food to those in need at Dickies Arena between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For this event, the food bank teamed up with Tyson Foods, Bimbo Bakeries, and Walmart to meet the need, which has definitely increased this year.

About 1,200 families are expected to benefit from the food giveaway.

"Each year we rely on more than 20,000 volunteers who contribute over 70,000 hours of volunteer hours. As a food bank and a charitable organization, it would be impossible for us to be able to distribute the nearly 60 million pounds of food that we distribute each year. And so we can't do that without the support of our community volunteers volunteering at the food bank, volunteering at events like this as well as volunteering at our pantries across our 13-county service area," said Jared Williams, TAFB's vice president of advocacy.

Featured article

The event is first come, first serve, and there are no requirements.

Anyone in need can just show up in the yellow parking lot at Dickies Arena until supplies are gone.

For more information or to find out about other events, visit tafb.org.