Major crash shuts down southbound 75 in Dallas
DALLAS - A major accident shut down part of the High Five interchange in Dallas on Tuesday.
What we know:
Dallas police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the Central Expressway near the LBJ Freeway.
According to preliminary reports, a pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross the freeway.
Police shut down all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 to investigate.
Traffic was diverted to eastbound and westbound Interstate 635, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the victim's identity or whether the driver is facing any charges.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and traffic incident reports.