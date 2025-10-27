Mabank triple homicide suspect dies; injured victims' conditions improve

The Brief The suspect in the fatal Mabank shooting, Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., has been confirmed dead following a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The initial incident resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to three others, with two injured victims now showing significant improvement. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has not yet released a motive for the deadly mass shooting.



The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the fatal shooting that happened on Friday, October 17, 2025, in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision of Mabank, Texas.

Mabank Mass Shooting

What we know:

The suspect identified in the shooting, Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., 29, of Hubbard, has been confirmed dead. Reid sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a vehicle crash into a Buc-ee's store in Ennis. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office would not give any details as to when Reid died.

Two people who were injured in the Mabank shooting have shown significant improvement:

Colton Reid, 24, has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Henry Hopgood, 70, remains hospitalized but is awake and responsive, an improvement from his previous critical condition.

Triple Homicide Victims

The three people who were killed in the incident have previously been identified as:

Kimberly Simpson, 51 (Multiple gunshot wounds)

Connie Patrick, 72 (Multiple gunshot wounds)

Rodney Hammonds, 57 (Gunshot wound, blunt force trauma, and multiple stab wounds)

Timeline:

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, when the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision of Mabank, Texas. Deputies arrived to find several victims.

Officials quickly identified 29-year-old Christopher Kyle Reid Jr. as the shooting suspect. Deputies later found that the suspect had crashed his vehicle, a maroon 2003 Dodge Caravan, into the entrance of a Buc-ee's store in Ennis around 5 a.m. that same day.

As Reid drove into the building, he struck and pinned a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, against a sales display near the main entrance. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Reid used a gun to inflict a self-harm wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death was confirmed.

The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The motive for the mass shooting has not been released.