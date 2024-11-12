Dallas County launches holiday DWI task force with #WhatAlcoholSays campaign

The Brief Dallas County is launching its #WhatAlcoholSays campaign alongside its holiday DWI task force. As part of the campaign, 39 participating businesses will provide $5 discount codes for Lyft sober rides. In 2023, alcohol-related crashes in Dallas County were the second highest in the state with 2,113 crashes. Of those crashes, 108 were deadly. The initiative is in partnership with AAA Dallas, MADD, Methodist Medical Center and 24 Hour Dallas.



Dallas County is trying to incentivize driving sober over the holidays with rideshare discounts.

It's a sign that DWI enforcement alone is not enough to keep drunks off the road.

With the holidays approaching, Dallas County is looking at new ways to reduce the numbers with a countywide DWI task force.

Dallas County Asst. DA Lauren Black says reminders about the potential perils of driving under the influence are unfortunately necessary every year.

In 2023, alcohol-related crashes in Dallas County were the second highest in the state with 2,113 crashes. Of those crashes, 108 were deadly.

"We are seeing, despite our efforts, collisions on the rise in the city of Irving," said Irving Police Chief Derick Miller. "Unfortunately, we have had 12 fatality accidents this year alone — all of which involved intoxication. Three days ago, we had a wrong-way driver on 114, who was leaving a family event, tragically killed where alcohol was involved."

This year’s county campaign is called #WhatAlcoholSays.

"This initiative empowers individuals to take charge of their safety by planning ahead for transportation during the holidays, designating a non-drinking driver or utilizing rideshare services," said Emma Dugas with North Texas Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The initiative is in partnership with AAA Dallas, Methodist Medical Center and 24 Hour Dallas.

The non-profit, 24 Hour Dallas, is representing 39 businesses participating in providing $5 discount codes for Lyft sober rides.

"We want to make sure that our 39 businesses who are displaying this poster on coasters as well in their establishments will be giving those discounted rides with Lyft to our consumers and to make sure that if they do decide to drink that they also decide not to drive," said Bryan Tony with the non-profit.

It’s what Rosario Saenz wished the driver who killed her daughter two years ago would have decided.

"Losing Leslie at only 25 from a 100% preventable crime is so heartbreaking and frustrating," she said. "I always lectured my kids about the dangers of drinking and driving. When I found out the man who took her life was drunk, it just broke me."

"This season, we're asking you to think about others," Black said. "Getting behind the wheel drunk or high is incredibly reckless, illegal and a selfish decision. We're asking you just to simply think about others."