Lubbock officers fatally shoot man who fired at them
article
LUBBOCK, Texas - Police in Lubbock said a man who opened fire on two police officers was fatally shot when the officers returned gunfire.
Police said the officers were investigating reports of a man checking door handles on vehicles in a neighborhood Sunday on the southwest side of the city when the man ran before turning and firing at one officer.
Both officers returned fire, killing 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores.
Neither officer was hurt.