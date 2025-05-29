Dallas' Lovers Lane construction threatens University Park businesses with parking woes

The Brief A road improvement project on Lovers Lane in University Park is causing significant parking and traffic issues for local businesses. Business owners report losing customers due to reduced parking and traffic being rerouted through their lots, raising concerns about their survival. The City of University Park states they are working to secure additional parking and expedite the project, which is currently ahead of schedule.



A road improvement in University Park is causing parking problems for local businesses.

Business owners say it's taking away spots from customers and employees due to routing the traffic through a parking lot.

What we know:

A stretch of Lovers Lane is currently shut down in both directions as part of a construction project.

The city says the end result will be a prettier and safer district, but affected business owners don't know if they can survive the lengthy process.

Several small-business owners located on a stretch of Lovers Lane adjacent to the Dallas North Tollway, are upset with the city's plan to temporarily re-route traffic through their parking lots.

While storm drainage and water main installations are made to busy Lovers Lane as part of a larger project approved in 2019.

The first two phases are expected to take approximately three months.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

Inside Mila Nail Salon in University Park, owner, Ruby Huyen, is trying to create a tranquil and inviting vibe for her customers, but Huyen says this construction project is killing the mood and her new business.

"This is really not going to work for us because we're so new. This is going to kill us."

Party Bazaar owner, Simon Kuonen, described the danger customers and employees deal with due to the street closure.

"Traffic that is just ripping through a parking lot at street speeds while people are trying to get in and out of their cars, backing in and out."

In addition to the traffic problems, Facelogic Spa owner Christy Freddo says nearly half of the parking spaces were eliminated during the construction.

"It's kind of unbelievable because people get here, and they call and say cancel my appointment because I can't find a parking spot, and I'm afraid to drive where there is a street where a parking lot once was."

City Spokesperson response

In a statement to FOX 4 news, a city spokesperson said in part:

"We are making every effort to phase construction and limit disruption to businesses. To support this, we have thoroughly explored multiple options for alternative parking and continue to seek effective solutions.

We are also actively working to secure additional parking with private property owners in the immediate area, and are expediting signage and communication to ensure customers know where to park."

For now, additional parking is located about a half-mile away.

Locals want the city to provide a shuttle and make the empty bank parking lot, located along the strip, available to the public.

Dig deeper:

The city says construction is currently a month ahead of schedule and that they are making adjustments to help move the project along even faster to further limit disruption in the area.