Construction near Love Field to begin on Monday

Construction will begin in the area around Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday.

The improvements along Lemmon Avenue include installing sidewalks, bike paths, better lighting, safety features and a neighborhood park.

The project will involve construction on Lemmon Avenue from Collville Avenue to Shorecrest Drive and on Shorecrest Drive from Lemmon Avenue to Webb Chapel Extension.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Dallas Love Field warns that there could be some disruptions to traffic on several roads in the area during the process.