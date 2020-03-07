Loud boom heard in parts of North Texas believed to be Tannerite used for gender reveal

article

Many in Ellis County reported hearing a loud boom Saturday afternoon, and authorities believe it was caused by someone using Tannerite as part of a gender reveal.

Tannerite is a "binary exploding target package," and according to their website, "when shot with a high-power rifle it produces a water vapor and a thunderous boom resembling an explosion."

A number of people in Ellis County reported their home shaking, and hearing a loud noise.

Ellis County Emergency Management Coordinator Samantha Pickett began investigating and said authorities believe the loud boom was caused by Tannerite being used in a gender reveal.

It's not known if the couple is having a boy or a girl.