Longtime Kaufman County DA service dog dies

Donne, a service dog for the Kaufman County District Attorney's Office, died at the age of 12 on Thursday.

Donne was trained by Patriot Paws in Rockwall, the DA's office said. He served for nearly a decade with the county alongside his handler and partner, Investigator Mike Holley.

The service dog died peacefully.

"Donne was a true member of our team and our family," said Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Wiley. "His service cannot be measured simply by years, but by the countless lives he touched, the comfort he brought to children in their darkest hours, and the strength he gave to those who serve this community."

"Donne became much more than a working dog—he was a steady and comforting presence for countless people touched by the justice system," the county said in their release. "He comforted children who were victims and witnesses of abuse and neglect, offered support to crime victims, and provided a sense of calm to staff members regularly exposed to the second-hand trauma of violent crime investigations. Donne also represented the office as a presenter at conferences, sharing the important role that service dogs can play in both law enforcement and victim services.