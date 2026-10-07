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Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione dies at 75

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Published October 7, 2026 6:46 AM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 6:46 AM CDT
TCU football coach Dennis Franchione dies from cancer at 75
TCU football coach Dennis Franchione dies from cancer at 75

TCU football coach Dennis Franchione dies from cancer at 75

Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione, who led programs at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas State and won nine conference championships over his 30-year career, has died from cancer at 75.

The Brief

    • Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione has died at 75 years old.
    • His coaching career spanned more than 30 years, including stops at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas State.
    • His family says he was battling cancer. 

FORT WORTH, Texas - Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione has died at 75 years old. His family says he was battling cancer.

What we know:

Franchione's career spanned more than 30 years and included stops at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas State. He led nine teams to conference championships and bowl games before retiring in 2015.

What we don't know:

Because this is a developing story, further details regarding his passing or potential memorial services have not yet been provided.

The backstory:

At TCU, "Coach Fran" was credited with turning around the Horned Frogs and leading them to the program's first bowl victory in 41 years.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a FOX 4 broadcast.

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