Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione dies at 75

The Brief Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione has died at 75 years old. His coaching career spanned more than 30 years, including stops at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas State. His family says he was battling cancer.



Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione has died at 75 years old. His family says he was battling cancer.

What we know:

Franchione's career spanned more than 30 years and included stops at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas State. He led nine teams to conference championships and bowl games before retiring in 2015.

What we don't know:

Because this is a developing story, further details regarding his passing or potential memorial services have not yet been provided.

The backstory:

At TCU, "Coach Fran" was credited with turning around the Horned Frogs and leading them to the program's first bowl victory in 41 years.