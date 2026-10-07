Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione dies at 75
FORT WORTH, Texas - Longtime football coach Dennis Franchione has died at 75 years old. His family says he was battling cancer.
What we know:
Franchione's career spanned more than 30 years and included stops at TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas State. He led nine teams to conference championships and bowl games before retiring in 2015.
What we don't know:
Because this is a developing story, further details regarding his passing or potential memorial services have not yet been provided.
The backstory:
At TCU, "Coach Fran" was credited with turning around the Horned Frogs and leading them to the program's first bowl victory in 41 years.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a FOX 4 broadcast.