Longhorn trots down I-70 in Indiana, narrowly dodging traffic

The Brief A longhorn escaped and was spotted trotting down a busy stretch of Interstate 70 near Monrovia, Indiana, on Saturday. The unusual sight caused drivers to slow and swerve to avoid the animal running in the lanes of oncoming traffic. The longhorn was safely captured following the incident, with no reports of injuries or accidents.



Commuters on an Indiana interstate encountered an unusual sight on Saturday, Nov. 29, when an escaped longhorn was spotted trotting down a busy stretch of highway, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

Longhorn spotted on highway

The animal was seen running along Interstate 70 near Monrovia, southwest of Indianapolis.

What they're saying:

Witness Haley Page, who recorded footage of the bizarre incident, described her shock to Storyful.

"We were heading to Indianapolis on I-70 when we saw a large cow running towards oncoming traffic," Page said. "In pure shock, we pulled out our phones to record because no one would believe us."

The video showed the longhorn moving quickly through lanes as cars slowed down and swerved around it. Page later confirmed that the unexpected highway hazard had been safely resolved.

"I heard that the cow has been captured and is safe," she added.