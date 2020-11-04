Most long-serving and freshman incumbents from North Texas re-elected to U.S. House

article

The longest-serving member of the Texas congressional delegation won another term.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, will serve a 15th term in office. She won her first congressional election in 1992.

Johnson got 77% of the vote, easily defeating Republican TRE Pennie in District 30, which covers much of southern Dallas County.

In District 33 which stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas and covers part of the Mid-Cities, Democrat Marc Veasey is returning to the U.S. House.

He received nearly 67% of the vote, easily defeating four other candidates including Republican Fabrian Cordova Vasquez.

And longtime Republican Kay Granger won her race for the U.S. House District 12, which includes parts of Parker, Tarrant and Wise counties.

The former Fort Worth mayor who has held office since 1997 got 64% of the vote, doubling Democrat Lisa Welch.

Several freshmen incumbents from North Texas will also return to the U.S. House.

Democrat Colin Allred won a second term to represent District 32 in parts of Dallas and Collin Counties.

Allred flipped the longtime Republican-held district in 2018 by defeating Pete Session. This time he beat businesswoman Genevieve Collins with 52% of the vote.

In District 3, freshman Republican Van Taylor beat Democrat Lulu Seikaly. District 3 covers much of Plano, Allen and McKinney in Collin County.

This seat has been Republican for 52 years, most of that by Sam Johnson.

Incumbent Republican Ron Wright won re-election for District 6. Wright is from Arlington and won the seat after Joe Barton retired.

He ran against Democrat Stephen Daniel, a personal injury lawyer from Waxahachie who now work in Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office.

In other North Texas congressional races, Republican Pat Fallon prevailed over Democrat Russell Foster. The seat was formerly held by John Ratcliffe, who resigned to take the job of Director of National Intelligence.

And in District 5, Republican Lance Gooden beat Democrat Carolyn Salter. District 5 covers Kaufman, Henderson and Anderson counties.

Counting in the District 24 race between Republican Beth Van Duyne and Democrat Candace Valenzuela is not yet complete. But, Van Duyne holds a small lead and has declared victory.

District 24 which covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties was one of the seats Democrats hoped to win in Texas.

