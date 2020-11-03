Colin Allred, Genevieve Collins face off for U.S. House District 32 seat

article

Colin Allred and Genevieve Collins are facing off in a battle between a freshman Democrat congressman and a Republican businesswoman.

It’s a competitive race for U.S. House District 32, and one to watch.

It was a long-held Republican seat that flipped in 2018 with Allred, who’s now trying to fend off the Republican, Collins

Allred was at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church, a polling location in Northeast Dallas, on Election Day.

He’s a former Baylor football player who went on to the NFL, before becoming a civil rights attorney.

He touts his bipartisan approach as a hallmark of first term representing the district.

Advertisement

In 2018, Allred helped prove that Democrats could win Texas suburbs.

“I’m proud of the work that I’ve done and I’m proud of the way that we’ve done it. And we’ve done it by trying to bring people together and being accountable,” he said.

The challenger, Collins, is a businesswoman from Highland Park with deep political roots.

Her grandmother was the first woman elected to the Dallas City Council, and she had a great uncle serve in Congress.

She beat her primary rival in March without needing a runoff, with being a job creator and innovator central to her platform.

She visited University Park United Methodist Church Tuesday. It was one of seven polling location stops she made touring the district on Election Day.

“I am ready to be the first congresswoman for this district and my overall feeling of this entire journey is a feeling of gratitude,” she said.

Collins plans to be at a Republican party gathering Tuesday night at Communion

Cooperative in Richardson to watch results come in.

Allred will not be doing any public in-person events election night, but does plan to address media and supporters via Zoom.

RELATED: Election Results