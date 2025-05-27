Local leaders speak out against Tarrant County redistricting efforts

The Brief Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare is leading an effort to redraw the county's commissioner precinct maps. Some Tarrant County Commissioners, Fort Worth City Council members, and local mayors are opposed to the plan, arguing it's an attempt to eliminate the chances of a minority being elected. Legal experts say redistricting to favor one political party over another is allowed, but racial discrimination is not.



Tarrant County Commissioners will soon vote on a controversial redistricting map. Not all commissioners agree on it, and some argue that it could reshape Tarrant County politics.

Tarrant County Redistricting

What we know:

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare is reportedly behind the effort to redraw the Tarrant County Commissioners Court precinct boundaries.

He and some other Republicans argue the process is more than a decade overdue.

New maps are often drawn after census data is released every 10 years. But in 2021, commissioners voted against making any changes.

They’ll vote again on June 3.

The other side:

U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey made a public statement on Tuesday, strongly denouncing the proposed changes.

"Let me saw it loud and clear for the people in the back. This is illegal. this is intentional racial discrimination. It still violates the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment," he said. "If you look at this map, you will see. If you look precisely at this map, you will see that it was meant to dilute black voting power and brown voting power in Tarrant County. Period. End of story."

He was joined by two Democratic Tarrant County Commissioners – Alisa Simmons and Roderick Miles – as well as several Fort Worth City Council members.

The mayors of 10 Tarrant County cities, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie, have also signed a letter expressing their opposition to the proposed map.

"What you see in this redistricting effort today is nothing more than Tim O'Hare's continued efforts to silence the voices of those in Tarrant County who do not believe like him, to silence the voices specifically of the black and brown members of our community," said For Worth Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck.

The group called the effort ill-timed because it’s the middle of the decade and, in their opinion, the census data from 2020 is outdated.

They also argued that four community meetings are not enough to give residents a chance to express their opinions on the proposed new precincts.

Dig deeper:

Political analyst Bud Kennedy said that while there’s nothing in the Voting Rights Act to prevent a redistricting effort that favors one political party over another, there are restrictions against racial discrimination.

"The Republicans feel like they have to do this because if they were to lose the county judge seat, along with a commissioner seat, the Democrats would flip the court," he said. "It's something you can do any time. You're supposed to use the best census information."

Kennedy is not familiar with what census data the proposed map uses but said the newest estimates would show a growing population in the northern part of the county.

He pointed out that, collectively, the opposing cities can't compete with the population boom of the county's northern voters.

"You didn't see any mayors from the Republican precincts in the north half of the county on that list (of opposing mayors). There's a reason for Fort Worth to be upset. People in Southwest Fort Worth would have to go to an Arlington commissioner for help. There's a reason for Arlington to be upset about being divided. The problem is these two big cities don't have any control with the county courthouse right now. It's Southlake, Keller, and Haslet that have control," he said.

Kennedy said if the map is approved, it will likely be challenged. But with the Supreme Court removing the requirement for pre-clearance of the redistricting map, the approved version would likely take effect while it is contested in court.

Kennedy also pointed out that Veasey has been a vocal advocate for fair redistricting at every level.

"This is right up his alley. If there is a flaw in this map, he'll find it," he said.