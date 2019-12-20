Local charity lets North Texas families in need pick out Christmas gifts to give to their kids

article

In the midst of everything going on during the holidays, it is easy or convenient to overlook the people who need help.

Friday night, hundreds of children and their parents were lifted up by donors.

Anticipation is at its peak the Friday before Christmas, as people wait in line to see Santa, rush to buy last minute presents, and make a mad dash to get groceries.

But at an East Dallas church, hundreds of people waited in line just to be able to celebrate Christmas with some help from others.

Children were selected from schools that are 100% free lunch, meaning the children are either homeless, impoverished, or part of a struggling family.

Thanks to generous donors and charities, they got to play while their parents were ushered back to a room where they could shop for donated toys to put under the tree.

“I thank God that I was able to come today. I feel so excited, wonderful that my babies will be able to have a little something on Christmas,” Shanikwa Jones said.

Jones cares for five children.

“As a single parent, you know, and I haven't had a job in a year, so it was kind of difficult to be able to get some Christmas toys,” Jones added.

“I'm a single parent, and so I'm just trying to provide for my kids,” said Kendra Johnson. “Right now, it's kind of hard, so just trying to make my kids happy.”

Parents got to pick two toys per child, or a toy and a coat.

The experience is organized by Hope Supply Company, which does year-round diaper drives.

“When your families are down here surviving, there is no up here. So there is no trying to buy toys for Christmas,” said Kelly Mckinnon, with Hope Supply Company.

“I try my best to make them happy because when I was growing up, I didn't have a lot, so I just want my kids to be happy,” Johnson added.

Lamenu Lampkin was one of the fathers picking out toys.

“I got three boys and a daughter. Two basketballs and a basketball goal and a Frozen doll,” he said while picking out the toys for his kids.

He works at a fast food restaurant, and said that when you don't have extra cash, God makes a way.

[REPORTER: “And you feel like this is God making a way?"] “Yes ma'am,” Lampkin responded.

“It's incredible to see our neighbors show up and trust us to be able to provide for them this Christmas season,” volunteer Mitchell Boone said.

“I'm just happy. I'm just happy. I am so happy,” Jones said.

This drive was also done with help from a local radio station, 93.9.