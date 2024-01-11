Lion cub born at the Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo announced the birth of an adorable new lion cub on Thursday.

The cub was actually born back on Oct. 20, 2023.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Zoo)

The animal has been named Moja, which is Swahili for the number "one." He was given the name because he was his mother Saba's first baby.

The cub has grown from 2.7 pounds at birth to 16 pounds.

The zoo says they are planning to introduce Moja to the zoo's other adult females in the near future.

Moja is the first cub born at the zoo's since 2015. He is the first cub born since the new Predators of Asia & Africa lion habitat opened, so zookeepers want to be sure that Moja is big and strong enough to navigate the new space before his public debut.

The zoo says it will release information on its website and social media for when the cub is available to be seen in public.