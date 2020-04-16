Line of cars wraps around Fair Park for food pantry distribution

An unprecedented number of people showed up at a mobile food pantry at Dallas Fair Park Thursday morning.

The Texas National Guard helped distribute food boxes from the North Texas Food Bank from 9 a.m. to noon. At times, the line of cars stretched around the park for several miles.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

People were asked to stay in their cars and National Guard members placed the food inside their trunks to minimize contact.

The National Guard was called in to help the North Texas Food Bank when leaders realized the demand was so high they would soon run out of money and resources.

The food bank said 70% of those needing food in North Texas are asking for help for the first time.

Advertisement

“You got to expect the lines. You know, right now this is tough times. This is a big help,” a man who was in line for the free food said.

“One month without work. I’m staying at home so this is very helpful,” another North Texas resident said.

The North Texas Food Bank began the morning with 4,000 boxes of food to distribute and said it would continue until noon or when the supplies run out. That likely happened before everyone who showed up was able to receive a box.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases