Lightscape holiday light show returns to Fort Worth Botanic Gardens

There's still time and tickets are available to check out Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

The walkthrough holiday light show runs until Jan. 1. It returned to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden bigger than ever.

"Lightscape really is intended to be a family tradition," said Fort Worth Botanic Garden CEO Patrick Newman. "And we’re seeing lots of parents and children and grandparents come and experience it together."

A 30-foot wreath welcomes families as they prepare to walk the 1.2-mile winding trail through more than a million lights.

Along the way, they encounter a canopy of twinkling lights, a ‘fire garden,’ a 40-foot tree illuminated with thousands of color-changing lights as well as displays on the water.

Organizers said more than 80% of Lightscape was reimagined from last year with 15 new displays and an immersive mix of light and sound.

"I feel like it’s been pretty magical just walking through and all the lights," said attendee Erica Brown.

"I think it’s cool because there’s a lot of lights. You walk around, and it’s cool like the lights," said attendee Sarai Brown.

Lightscape runs every night at the botanic garden until Jan. 1. It’s best to book ahead online.

Tickets range between $15 and $30 per adult and $11 to $22 for kids.

LINK: https://fwbg.org/lightscape