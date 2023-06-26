19-year-old Benjamin Graves, a Fort Worth Police Department cadet, is feeling very fortunate and thankful to be alive after he was hit by lightning during training.

"We didn’t really think much of the clouds ahead, it was mostly a clear sunny day, then out of nowhere a big flash just struck right next to me," Graves said.

Graves and two Fort Worth firefighters were injured by a lightning strike Friday morning as he and several other cadets were running laps around the training facility track.

They are part of an employment program, mainly among those who have their sights set on being accepted into the police academy in the future.

"Every time we do the staff meeting we have to start off with running around the track first for a mile and a half," said Graves. "I still remember falling. I still remember having trouble moving. I still just remember everyone crowded around me, having to turn me over."

It is unclear if the lightning bolt struck Graves directly or came extremely close to him. However, he says the excruciating pain felt as if his foot were on fire.

"I would honestly describe it as just, it was just really painful," he said. "Some people say they didn’t see it, they just felt it. My sergeant says she did see it, but she wasn’t sure if it struck next to me or actually struck me."

There were widely scattered storms in North Texas Friday morning, several miles from the training academy.

Graves spent hours being checked out at the hospital. He was told how fortunate he is to have survived the incident.

"All I can say is I’m grateful to still be here. I can’t wait to continue my work as a cadet for the Fort Worth Police Department," he said.