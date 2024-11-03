Lightning strike sets Irving home on fire

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A lightning strike started a fire at an Irving home on Sunday afternoon.

Irving fire officials say it happened around noon near Towne Lake Park.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly.

A woman and her dog were both able to get out of the home with no injuries.

A neighbor says he saw the smoke coming from the house and went to check on the woman who lives there before calling 911.

Fire officials say there was no major damage to the home.