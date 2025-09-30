Life without parole for killer in Frisco Walmart double shooting

The Brief A Collin County jury convicted Jhirrell Harris, a Louisiana man, of capital murder for a double shooting outside a Frisco Walmart. Harris was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the robbery attempt that killed 62-year-old Dung Doan and injured Zachary Lowe. An alleged accomplice, Stephanie Gayden, is currently indicted on a capital murder charge and is awaiting her trial.



A Collin County jury convicted a Louisiana man of a double shooting that killed an innocent victim in a Walmart parking lot.

What we know:

The now convicted killer from Louisiana was only in North Texas for a week. He picked a Walmart in Frisco to rob people and ended up shooting two innocent people.

44-year-old career criminal, Jhirrell Harris, guilty of capital murder. Collin County prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, so, Harris was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Jhirrell Harris

Zachary Lowe survived after Harris shot him while running away from being robbed outside a Walmart in Frisco. Seconds later, Harris shot 62-year-old Dung Doan, who did not survive.

What they're saying:

"You know, I didn’t want him to get the easy way out with the death penalty. I wanted him to really think about his actions and spend the rest of his life in prison," said Lowe.

"Mr. Doan came over here legally from Vietnam to build a better life for his family. To kind of pursue his slice of the American dream and, in an instant, that was stolen from him," said Collin County District Attorney, Greg Willis.

Local perspective:

Trial Bureau Chief of Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Dewey Mitchell, tells FOX 4 that Harris was after money and phones.

He showed surveillance images of Harris and an alleged accomplice.

"And it’s at the same Walmart location just days before," said Mitchell.

Harris is seen wearing the same clothing ditched near the shooting scene. Interviews, forensic testing, cellular mapping and tips connected Harris to the crime. In the surveillance video you hear Harris shoot Lowe, then shoot Doan.

"This is the apartment video. Walmart is over here to the left. That was five shots. There’s about eight seconds before you hear another round of shots," said Mitchell.

"You’ll see a car coming from the left side of the screen. That’s our suspect vehicle."

Stephanie Gayden, the alleged getaway driver, indicted on capital murder and awaiting trial.

"There goes our suspect," said Mitchell.

Dig deeper:

It’s unclear why Harris shot Doan after the initial botched robbery and shooting.

"Either he was trying to rob Mr. Doan or he was trying to get away with the robbery of Mr. Lowe and Mr. Doan was in the way," Mitchell said.

Harris previously served prison time in Louisiana for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

What's next:

Lowe wants to thank everyone involved in this case, investigators, prosecutors, jurors, etc.

"He’d do the same thing to somebody else," said Lowe.

"I’ve got a beautiful loving wife now. I’ve got two kids and a baby on the way."

Gayden, the alleged accomplice, is expected to have a status hearing on Friday.