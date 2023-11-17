Life cereal, actress Julie Bowen launch parenting hotline to share, receive advice

Life cereal announced that it is partnering with "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen to launch a national hotline for parents across the country to share their wisdom.

Now, parents across the United States can call Life cereal’s #ifykyk hotline at 1-855-4-IFYKYK (1-855-443-9595) to either share their best parenting pointers or discover new tips and tricks submitted by fellow callers.

The cereal company said a few lucky parents who call the hotline will even get a chance to share advice with Bowen directly.

"Life cereal has been a go-to parenting hack for over six decades, helping spark magic and start the morning with a breakfast option the whole family loves," said Katie Scupham, the vice president of meal occasions at parent company PepsiCo. "We're calling on parents from across the country to share their parenting life hacks and discover ways to help make their days just a little bit easier."

Life cereal was first introduced in 1961. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features four flavor varieties including original, cinnamon, chocolate and vanilla.

Parents nationwide are invited to share and discover advice by calling Life cereal's national hotline at 1-855-4-IFYKYK (1-855-443-9595), engaging with Life Cereal on social media, or visiting Life Cereal's pop-up phone booths at Santa Monica Pier.

