Lewisville police vehicle struck by suspected drunk driver on I-35

A DWI suspect crashed into a Lewisville police vehicle on I-35 this past weekend, but thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle at the time.

This wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m., while the officer was helping another officer with a DWI investigation in the 1200 block of I-35E.

The officer was outside of their police vehicle assisting the other officer, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the vehicle from behind.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The driver who crashed into the police vehicle was arrested for DWI, along with the other driver involved in the initial DWI case.