Man accused of killing woman, turning gun on himself in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened just after 1 p.m.
Lewisville Shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the 400 block of E. State Hwy. 121 for a report of a shooting. The report was that a man shot a woman, then himself.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
The area is in a mobile home park, near the intersection of State Hwy. 121 and S. Stemmons Fwy.
Investigators say there is no threat to the public.
People should avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved and a possible motive have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Lewisville Police Department.